Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has ordered the demolition of the divisional police headquarters in Minna.

The governor gave the order after visiting the police station to see the building seating on water pipeline.

Managing Director of Niger state water and sewage corporation Hassan Mohammed Chado further disclosed to the governor that this development has hindered the corporation from supplying water to over 200 houses in that locality because the pressure of the water pipe the police outpost is sitting on collapse of the police building.

Governor Bello expressed disappointment over the situation asserting that it was rendering the huge investment the state made in the water sector unfruitful.