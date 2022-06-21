Soldier reportedly kills fuel station attendant in Minna

Tensions are increasing in Minna, Niger state capital following the death of a fuel attendant at AYM Shafa filling station allegedly shot by a military personnel.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Monday when dispute erupted between the military official who drove into the station with a Hilux vehicle to buy fuel after the attendant had stopped selling.

Eyewitness report said Yusuf Sa’ad, the fuel attendant who was killed, confronted the military officers when their manager was being harassed to give them fuel from their military reserve.

The deceased was then allegedly shot dead while attempting to stop the officers from harassing the manager.

The public relations officers of the 31 Artillery Brigade in Minna and the TRADOC are yet to make any official statement regarding the incidence

However the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident on telephone and said investigation into the unfortunate incident has commenced while tactical teams have been deployed to the area to ensure normalcy.