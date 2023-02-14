The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory says the current cash crunch is the only bridge the commission needs to cross for a seamless 2023 general election.

Yahaya Bello says INEC in the nation’s capital Capital, requires cash to pay N5,000 each to no less than twelve thousand ad hoc staff for the polls.

This is as stakeholders are cautioning Nigerians on the negative impact of fake news in the forthcoming elections.

In a matter of days, Nigerians of voting age will file to the polls to elect the next crop of leaders that will pilot the nation’s affairs in another four years.

INEC requires the support of all to bequeath a generally acceptable election.

This is the North Central stakeholders’ meeting put together by one of the groups collaborating with INEC in preparation towards the 2023 general election.

It is the last in the series of Zonal meetings to firm up support for the nation’s election body.

Security agencies, professional bodies as well as traditional and religious leaders are partners in this regard as they seek support for INEC.

Of more concern is the negative impact of fake news on the elections.

For the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the FCT, all materials for the elections are on ground but there is the current cash crunch challenges may pose an obstacle if not resolved.

He says the commission in the FCT is required to pay N5000 each to no less than 12000 ad hoc staff for the polls.

I WILL BRING PROSPERITY TO GOMBE – TINUBU

The APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has promised to bring prosperity to Gombe State and make it one of the richest in the country, if elected.

This was at the party’s presidential campaign rally attended by a massive crowd of supporters in Gombe State.

The APC Presidential Candidate and his campaign team landed in Gombe State for the APC campaign rally.

Gombe State Governor and other party executives were at the airport to receive Asiwaju Tinubu.

As they moved across major roads to the palace of the Emir of Gombe, party supporters waved at the convoy.

At the Palace, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu made his intention known and promised to work with the State Government to make Gombe better than it is.

The campaign entourage then made its way to the Pantami Township Stadium, venue of the campaign rally with a surging crowd of supporters.

Senate President, Gombe State Governor, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and others appealed to the crowd to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is ready to make Nigeria greater.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu while addressing the massive crowd said the exploration of the Kolmani oil field in Gombe will be properly managed to foster meaningful development, when he becomes the next president of Nigeria.

Some members of the opposition party also defected to the APC.

The APC Presidential flag-bearer is optimistic that the huge crowd of supporters will use their PVCs to vote for him and all APC Candidates at the polls.

TINUBU GETS ENDORSEMENT IN ABUJA, BAGS TITLE

APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has received endorsement and traditional title of the Barkindo of Fulani Tribe in Nigeria.

This was one of the three engagements where the APC Presidential flagbearer’s political prowess and achievements were reeled out.

The evening started with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s engagement with the Fulani community in Nigeria.

This was organised by the Directorate of Stakeholders relation of the APC Presidential campaign council and the Arewa New Agenda and Fulbe United for Peace and Development.

It was to show support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and endorse him for the position of the number one citizen of Nigeria ahead of the election.

Asiwaju Tinubu who promised to run an inclusive government if elected was conferred with the traditional title of Barkindo of Fulani Tribe in Nigeria.

The second engagement of the night was the Meet the Mentors dinner where those who have passed through the political tutelage of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu were on hand to share how the former Governor of Lagos mentored them to greatness.

Speaker of the house of representatives described Asiwaju Tinubu as a great leader and builder of men.

Asiwaju Tinubu exhibited an aura of a fulfilled political mentor, given the array of mentees who spoke at the event. He said the best way to measure greatness is by the quality of men being raised.

Asiwaju Tinubu received an award for building leaders.

At the dead of the night, Asiwaju Tinubu was on hand to attend the last engagement with young entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector.

They itemised their expectations and look forward to Asiwaju Tinubu’s expressly addressing the challenges when he becomes the president.

The former Governor of Lagos expressed satisfaction with the level of achievements of the young entrepreneurs. He promised to bring them onboard his administration of the affairs of the country.

The APC Presidential Candidate has demonstrated a sound mind and health in bringing his renewed hope mantra to reality through the frequency of his engagement day and night with relevant stakeholders across the country.

