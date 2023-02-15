REC, FCT Yahaya Bello says INEC in the nation’s capital Capital, requires cash to pay N5,000 each to no less than twelve thousand ad hoc staff for the polls.



The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory says the current cash crunch is the only bridge INEC needs to cross for a seamless 2023 general election.

This is as stakeholders are cautioning Nigerians on the negative impact of fake news in the forthcoming elections.

In a matter of days, Nigerians of voting age will file to the polls to elect the next crop of leaders that will pilot the nation’s affairs in another four years.

INEC requires the support of all to bequeath a generally acceptable election.

The North Central stakeholders’ meeting put together by one of the groups collaborating with INEC in preparation towards the 2023 general election says it is the last in the series of Zonal meetings to firm up support for the nation’s election body.

Security agencies, professional bodies as well as traditional and religious leaders are partners in this regard as they seek support for INEC.

Of more concern is the negative impact of fake news on the elections

For the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the FCT, all materials for the elections are on ground but there is the current cash crunch challenges may pose an obstacle if not resolved.

He says the commission in the FCT is required to pay N5000 each to no less than 12000 ad hoc staff for the polls

INEC says it is currently training over 1.4 million ad hoc staff for the general election. It has also accredited 171 domestic, 18 foreign and four international organisations as observer groups for the election.