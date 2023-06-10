A staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Abedemi Joseph has told the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, that they were instructed by their employer not to give copies of election results to political party agents who declined to sign the results.

The witness made the revelation while testifying in a petition filed by a former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP and Atiku Abubakar

Led in evidence-in-chief by the petitioners’ lead counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, Miss Joseph, who was a presiding officer in Niger state during the February 25 presidential elections, told the court that she was satisfied with the process as instructed.

She however said that they had instructions not to give out results of the election to party agents who did not sign the result sheet.

Also testifying, a presiding agent in Edo state during the election told the court that she tried in vain to upload the presidential election results to the INEC server.

Grace Ajagbonna, another subpoenaed witness from Kogi state, likewise confirmed the election’s peaceful behavior. She was upset because she was unable to upload the presidential election as requested.

However, INEC, represented by Abubakar Mahmoud, APC, represented by Lateef Fagbemi, SAN and other respondents objected to the use of statements made on oath by the subpoenaed witnesses being tendered in aid of Atiku’s petition.

The five-member panel chaired by Justice, Haruna Tsammani reserved ruling on the objections.

The Court however adjourned further hearing to June 10.

The court also adjourned the petition filed by the Allied People’s Movement till 19th June.

The APM informed the court that it had not been able to get a copy of the Supreme Court judgment which ruled on the alleged double nomination of the vice president.