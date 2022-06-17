Mixed feelings as INEC releases lists of ad hoc staff for Ekiti poll

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the lists of ad hoc staff released by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the Ekiti governorship election.

In Ado Local government, Corps members and volunteers were seen checking the list pasted at different locations at the local government secretariat.

While some were seen with cheerful faces, others who are not so lucky questioned the rationale for excluding their names after attending three-day training for the same purpose.

Residents of Ekiti will on Saturday (June 18) vote to elect the governor and his deputy for another four years after the expiration of governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration.