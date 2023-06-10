The Comptroller of Oyo state immigration service has advised officers of the command to ensure commitment in delivering exceptional performance and desist from the act capable of bringing disrepute to the image of the service.

The immigration boss made this known while speaking at a decoration ceremony of some newly promoted officers in Ibadan.

The promotion ceremony was a momentous event where officers of the Oyo command were recognised for their dedication to fostering high productivity within the service.

One after another, the officers from various ranks and departments were decorated by some top ranked officers of immigration and other sister agencies.

Advertisement

Amongst the 76 officers, ten of them were promoted from the rank of Assistant Comptroller of Immigration to Deputy comptroller, while two officers got promoted from Chief Superintendent of Immigration to Assistant Comptroller of Immigration.

The command’s comptroller urged the newly promoted officers to see their promotions as a call to higher levels of productivity.

In response to their promotions, the newly elevated officers expressed gratitude for the recognition of their efforts and pledged to redouble their commitment to their duties.

As the newly promoted officers assume their responsibilities, the command anticipates a more efficient and effective immigration service as well as an improved services for the public.