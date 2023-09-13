The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has tasked the senior ranking officers of the military to always consider the welfare of their troops for optimal performance.

He further explained that the officers should always ensure that the soldiers are well taking care of, as a way of boosting their morale.

The CDS asserted this while addressing Senior Course 46 in Jaji, where he also cautioned officers from being greedy at the expense of the nation.

The Chief of Defence Staff further said that in the military, everybody has a role to play to complement one another.

While speaking, the Commandant of Armforces College, Jaji, AVM Hassan Alhaji, disclosed that from time to time, the sovereignty of the nation has been tested, adding that despite the setback and challenges, the military remain steadfast.

He also said that the military is one element of the nation that has not failed.