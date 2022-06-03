Power Minister tasks TCN board on quality service to Nigerians

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, has charged the governing board of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to work together in order to provide quality service to Nigerians.

This was stated by Aliyu in Abuja on Thursday while inaugurating the TCN’s 14-member governing board, which is chaired by Mr Bulama Bukar Buni.

He urged board members to speak and act in unison as the power sector works to improve service delivery to Nigerians.

Aliyu stated that the members of TCN’s board of directors were appointed to serve the country to the best of their abilities, bringing their wealth of experience to bear on board decisions.

According to him, the electricity that is being delivered is not sufficient to support the economy and population.

He stated that the members were in charge of overseeing TCN’s strategic direction within the context of federal government policies.

In his remarks, Senate Committee on Power Chairman Gabriel Suswam stated that every Nigerian is aware of the high deficit in the power sector.

TCN managing director Sule Abdulaziz stated that the absence of the board for many years was one of the reasons for some setbacks in power transmission and requested the minister’s and the new board’s cooperation in carrying out the company’s mandate.

Mr Bulama Buni, chairman of the Board assured the government that the board would live up to the trust placed in it.

He added that members were aware of the role electricity plays in the socioeconomic development of a country.

The members of board are Bulama Bukar Buni, chairman; Mohammed Wasaram, member, Ahmad Imamudeen, member, Nsima Ekere, member, Abdulkarim Disu, member and Gazali Tukur, member.

Other are Osagie Ediale, Ali Haruna, Appoloinia Okigbo, Clement Omeiyabaiye and Aisha Omar, representing Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Including Mr Alex Okoh, Director- General of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE); Mr Emmanuel Anosike, director, Transmission, representing Ministry of Power and the managing director of TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz.