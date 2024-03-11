The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has restored power supply to some of the areas taking supply from the transformers affected by the Dan Agundi Substation fire incident in Kano.

Full restoration for all areas is expected today, March 11, 2024.

The electrical engineering team according to a Statement from the Company’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, isolated the transformers impacted by the incident On Sunday March 10.

The Team according to her reconfigured some cables to facilitate power supply to three of the feeders for Kano DisCo customers, while work is ongoing to ensure full restoration to the rest of the feeders.

The incident, involving two 60MVA power transformers at the Kano transmission substation, was triggered by a sudden spark from the electrical oil pumping machine used to pump oil back into one of the 60MVA power transformers which had just undergone maintenance in the substation.

According to her despite TCN’s safety staff’s efforts to extinguish the fire using industrial extinguishers, the fire persisted until it was contained through the collaborative efforts of the Kano fire service, TCN’s safety engineers, and security personnel.

The Three feeders – Kurna, Buk, and one of the 15MVA power transformers – began receiving power supply from a 60MVA transformer, enabling Kano DisCo to distribute power to some customers.

The remaining four feeders, namely Zaria, Club, CBN, and the second 15MVA power transformer, will resume bulk power supply Monday 11 March, following repair works on a punctured cable initiated in the early hours of the morning.

TCN according to her has a redundancy of 100MVA transformer fully installed at the substation, which will undergo testing and energization to mitigate any potential bulk supply shortfall to Kano DisCo.

The company apologises to the affected electricity customers for any inconvenience caused by the incident and appreciate their patience while efforts continue to ensure complete supply restoration.