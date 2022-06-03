BREAKING: Court remands Osinachi’s husband in Kuje Prison

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Wuse, has remanded Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, in the Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of the homicide related suit instituted against him by the Attorney General of the Federation.

Justice Nijedeka Nwosu-Iheme gave the order on after he pleaded not guilty to 23 count charge of domestic violence and homicide.

She ordered that the suspect be remanded at the correctional facility while trial was adjourned to 16th and 17th June.