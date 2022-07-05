BREAKING: Gunmen attack Kuje prison, Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be bandits Tuesday night attacked Kuje medium prison in Abuja, Federal Capital City.

Residents within the vicinity of the correctional facility the area said they heard sound sounds of gunshots and explosions going off.

TVC News gathered that the incident threw the entire area Council into confusion.

According to sources, the first explosion, a high capacity bomb, went off around 10.25pm. It was followed by second and third blast and sporadic gunshots that left the residents scampering for safety.

Few hours earlier, security report had alerted the prison officials of possible attacks of the medium prison.