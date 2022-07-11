NDLEA arrests wanted Kuje Prison terror suspect with drug in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested one of the wanted terror suspects who escaped from the Medium Security Correctional Centre, Kuje, following an attack on the facility by insurgents last week in Abuja.



The fleeing terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested in the early hours of Monday 11th July at Area 1 motorpark, in the Federal Capital Territory while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno state. When he was searched, three wraps of cannabis sativa were found on him.

During preliminary interview, the wanted terror suspect confimed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges, adding that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.

While commending the officers and men of the FCT Command of the Agency for the arrest and their vigilance, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed that the wanted suspect should be immediately handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS.

The Kuje Custodial Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service had come under attack from ISWAP fighters who stormed it on Tuesday the 5th of July freeing hundreds of inmates and 64 high profile terror suspects including Suleiman Sidi who has now been re-arrested.