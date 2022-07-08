Kuje Prison Attack: FG declares fleeing Boko Haram suspects wanted, releases photos

Sixty-nine Boko Haram inmates who fled the Custodial centre in Kuje during the attack have been declared wanted.

The escapees according to the service pose grave danger to the peace and security of the country.

Advertisement

Reports indicate the fleeing Boko haram members vowed to get back at the security operatives responsible for their arrest an imprisonment.

This is coming 24 hours after the President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan expressed grave concerns that the fleeing Boko haram inmates are on the prowl, making it difficult to sleep with eyes closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For his part the Chief of Army Staff who visited the breached facility said the attackers of the custodial centre had hibernate in the community before attacking. He urged residents to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the attackers.