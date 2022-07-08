Prison Break: Buhari meets service chiefs, Ministers in Aso Rock Villa 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with security chiefs and ministers at the State House.

This meeting is to appraise the security situation in the country in the wake of the brazen attack on the Kuje custodial centre where hundreds of inmates were freed.

Most of those freed are suspected members of the extremists book haram sect considered to be dangerous and pose a threat to residents of the fct and adjoining towns.

The President had visited the scene of the attack on Wednesday and described it as a failure of intelligence, he also called for an investigation into the incident.

Present at the meeting are the service chiefs, inspector general of police, ministers of interior, police affairs, defense, and justice.