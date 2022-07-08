Amotekun reacts to alleged killing of Ondo Poly student

The Ondo State Comamnd of Amotekun Corps has reacted to the alleged killing of a student of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Folarera Ademola, by operatives of Amotekun corps.

Students of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo are protesting over the killing of Ademola, an ND1 student of the department of Science Laboratory Technology.

The state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, said the corps received with dismay and sadness the death news of a Student of the institution.

Adeleye in a statement made available to newsmen, said the command would carry out thorough investigation to reveal real cause of his death.

He said the incident happened when the corps was investigating the case of a syndicate that specializes in attacking Okada riders with dangerous weapons and dispossess them of their motorcycles in the process.

He said “Luck ran out of one of the syndicates who was given a hot chase into a building in Owo by men of the Amotekun Corps where other members of the gang were met 15 men in the building, 7 out of the men stacked naked in side the room filled with smoke. And four Okadas were also fund in side the bedroom.

“After introducing themselves to the men, the men struggled disarm the operative who alarm attracted the other two outside.

“In an attempt to apprehend the suspect, they swung on men of the Corps, trying to disarm them and in the course of the struggle, one of their riffles triggered off and hit one of the suspect and an Amotekun officer.

“At that instance non of them told Amotekun officers that they were students.

“Our men eventually overpowered the suspects, arrested and took them to the Corps Office in Owo where they were detained while investigation was continues.

According to him, the incident occurred on 27th and 28th of June, 2022.

‘He was released to him on health ground, promising to return him to the corps custody so as to continue investigation

“The suspect left our facility on same day, 11 days after the incident to get first aid treatment with the promise to return in continuation of the investigation”

Amotekun therefore registered its Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

The Comamnd also assured the public that it will work with stakeholders including NANS, the Polytechnic Community and family of the victim to ensure that justice is timely served.

The Corps promised that it would not relent in its avowed determination to protect the residents of Ondo State in collaboration with other security agencies and sanitize the state of criminal elements terrorizing the state.