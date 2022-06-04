 Buhari meets Tinubu, Osinbajo, other Presidential aspirants in Aso Rock 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, at the State House, in Abuja.

The highly anticipated meeting is expected to address matters arising ahead of the governing party’s presidential primary election.

In attendance are Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Yahaya Bello, Kayode Fayemi, Godswill Akpabio, Rotimi Amaechi among others.

The screening committee set up by the party shortlisted only 13 out of 23 aspirants that purchased the nomination and expression of interest form.

President Buhari had also told APC governors before he travelled to Spain that he would like to be allowed to pick his successor.