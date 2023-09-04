President Bola Tinubu met with Service Chiefs and the Minister of Defence, ahead of his scheduled trip to India to attend the G20 summit.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors also comes after a security report released by the Department of State Security revealing a plot by some element in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal government and security agencies over sundry socio-Economic matters.

This will be the first security meeting that the Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru and the Minister of State for Defence Bello Mattawale will attend since after their inauguration as members of the Federal Executive Council.

The meeting with Service Chiefs also comes barely twenty four hours to the planned 2-day warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The security chiefs did not disclose to the media what was discussed at the meeting, and also did not talk about the fresh directives they got from the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal republic of Nigeria.

President Tinubu had charged the service chiefs to collaborate in the fight against all forms of security challenges confronting the country.

