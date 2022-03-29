President Buhari meets Service, Security Chiefs in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with security chiefs few hours after Monday night’s terrorist attacks on Abuja-Kaduna bound train by bandits.

The train was conveying about 362 passengers from Abuja to Kaduna at about 7.45 p.m.on Monday.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, had visited the scene of the attack, where he ordered troops to intensify search and rescue operations as well as hunt down the terrorists.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo also visited hospitals in Kaduna where injured victims are being treated.

Those at the meeting with the President included all service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi.

The Kaduna-bound train, which left Abuja 6pm on Monday, was attacked by suspected terrorists around 7.45 pm, with just 15 minutes’ drive before arriving Kaduna.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Mr Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday said the train had been secured by military personnel, and that government had evacuated passengers on board.

He said staff of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) and Nigeria Red Cross, Kaduna chapter, conducted the evacuation.