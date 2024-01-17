President Bola Tinubu met with service chiefs and other top brass of security agencies at the State House to chart the way forward in addressing insecurity across the nation.

The meeting comes on the heels of renewed security breaches in some parts of the country, especially in the Federal Capital Territory, where kidnappers have wrecked some heinous brutality in the last few days.

The Meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

The meeting also had in attendance the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Although there was no official briefing on the meeting, it is believed that President Tinubu and his security chiefs reviewed the recent security situation in parts of the country, proposing ways of taming rising free reign of criminals, including kidnappers and bandits.

Meanwhile, The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has called for the intensification of efforts to “decimate kidnappers and other criminally-minded individuals” in the Federal Capital Territory.

The IGP spoke on Tuesday after a meeting with the Force Management Team and Tactical Squads in Abuja following the worrying state of security in the nation’s capital.

The IGP expressed deep concern over the unfortunate abductions in the Federal Capital Territory and emphasised the need for decisive action to curb such heinous crimes.

Despite the worsening security situation in the FCT, he assured Abuja residents of improved conditions.

The police chief was quoted as ordering the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations to “personally coordinate the upscaled security strategies emplaced to decimate kidnappers and other criminally minded individuals in the FCT, and immediately restore normalcy”.