Yunus Akintunde the Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District has symphathised with the government of Oyo State, the residents of Ibadan, and especially the affected families over the sad incidence of explosion that affected some parts of the city in the late hours of yesterday.

In a release circulated to the media by Kunle Olatunji, his special Assistant on Media and Publicity, he expressed shock over the incidence and pray that the Almighty God will comfort the families whose loved ones were affected during the explosion.

Although it is not yet clear about the extent of damages to lives and properties, however he expressed that this is a tough and very painful time of deep sadness considering the devastating effect of the incidence on the affected families and the truama on the society at large.

Senator Akintunde also appealed to the people of Oyo State to join hands with the government in ensuring that peace and tranquility returns to the various affected communities.

“It is important to ensure that urgent medical attention and necessary assistance are in place to stabilize the affected families and the communities where the incidence occurred”.

He enjoined the people to remain calm and maintain peace and order amidst agitation and concern over the sad incidence while everyone should maintain caution and utmost care.

While appealing to eminent Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to join hands rendering support to provide succour to the displaced and injured persons, he assured that the government will continue in all efforts to maintain adequate security and put in place surveillance to prevent future occurrence of such unfortunate incidence.