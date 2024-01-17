The Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, has arrested 17 kidnap suspects at a black spot in Ondo North Senatorial District, with charms, guns and dangerous weapons.

The suspects were among the thirty-six suspected criminals paraded by the state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye in Akure.

Mr. Adeleye said the suspects, who came from the northern part of the country, constitute serious risk to people of the State.

The Commander also paraded two kidnap suspects, making it a total of 19 suspects arrested for abduction.

The command is worried about rising cases of burglary in Akure, with seven suspects arrested for this offence.