Men of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have arrested the leader of a seven-man gang of armed robbers, who planned to rob three commercial banks in irele Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye disclosed this while parading the leader of the robbery gang and thirty-six other suspects arrested for various crimes at the command headquarters in Akure.

This is another harvest of criminals by operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo state, South-West Nigeria.

The Amotekun personnel arrested thirty-seven suspected criminals at various locations across the state.

Among those paraded here is the leader of a gang of armed robbers, who planned to rob three banks in Irele Local Government Area of the State.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye said members of the robbery gang were also planning to kidnap a businessman in the area.

He said the arrest of the ring leader was made possible through intelligence gathering.

The command also arrested some suspects for allegedly vandalising critical government facilities.

The Amotekun commander said his men are working on crime prevention, through synergy with other sister agencies.