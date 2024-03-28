The Ondo State Command of Amotekun Corps has dismissed three of its officers, following conclusion of an orderly room trial.

The Commander of the Corps, Adetunji Adeleye disclosed this in Akure, while parading suspected criminals arrested across the state.

Parading seven suspected criminals arrested by his men, the Amotekun Commander, Adetunji Adeleye said three of the suspects were apprehended for alleged human trafficking.

Four other suspects were arrested for alleged housebreaking.

The Commander narrated how his men responded to a distress call by members of a community along Oda road in Akure, after a gang of armed robbers invaded the area.

Some residents of the community thanked the Amotekun men for their timely intervention.

The Amotekun Commander also announced the dismissal of three of his men, after they were found guilty of unprofessional conduct during an operation to arrest some robbers.

He also spoke on the need for the establishment of state police.