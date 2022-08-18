Lagos Judiciary reacts to alleged unprofessional conduct by some judicial officers

The Lagos State Judiciary said it is currently investigating the trending online news of unprofessional conduct by some of the exposed judicial officers in the state.

In a statement issued by the Ag. Chief Registrar, Tajudeen Elias, the Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba noted that the issue is currently being investigated and the officers involved “are being put through the necessary process for the appropriate disciplinary measures.”

An investigative journalist with an online platform had exposed the shady practices perpetrated by judicial officials who extort applicants and demand unofficial fees before issuing documents and Certified True Copy (CTC) of court proceedings and decisions.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Judiciary is aware of the trending online news of unprofessional conduct by some officers reported to be in the habit of extorting money from members of the public.

“It is important to state unequivocally that the Lagos State Judiciary condemns such abhorrent behaviour if confirmed to be true. There are internal investigative and disciplinary mechanisms usually deployed as part of our management system and such have been promptly activated in this particular circumstance.

“It should be noted that the Lagos State Judiciary just like any other organization may have errant officers who deviate from the laid down rules but what is important is that such errant officers are decisively dealt with after being given fair hearing.

“This office is currently investigating this reported incident and the officers involved are being put through the necessary process for the appropriate disciplinary measures.

The General Public is hereby assured that the Lagos State Judiciary has zero tolerance for corruption and will swiftly and decisively deal with any of its Officers against whom such is proven.