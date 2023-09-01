The Police Command in Rivers State has warned that it would not spare any officers caught for unprofessional conduct or criminal activities.

They gave the warning at the launch of the Operation Zero crime campaign in Port Harcourt that promotes a multi-stakeholder approach to improving security across the state.

Advertisement

Nigeria has less than 400,000 police officers for a population of over 200 million.

The police to citizen ratio is estimated as 1 to 540, which is below the United Nation’s recommended ratio of 1:450.

As a result, the notion that security is everyone’s concern cannot be overstated, because law enforcement authorities such as the police cannot be everywhere at once.

Advertisement

That’s also the reason for this event to flag off the Rivers Zero Crime Initiative.

It’s a strategy to fighting crime that brings on board members of the media, entertainment industry, religious organizations, vigilance groups

and other segments of the private sector.

The actions of some police officers with questionable character have, over time, eroded the public’s trust in the institution.

Advertisement

Rebuilding that confidence would be critical to the success of this new police-community relations drive.

The Rivers State Government prides itself as one of the leaders in infrastructure and human development.

The administration is supporting this cause because, according to them, there can not be progress without peace.

Advertisement

On the sidelines, the police paraded the alleged killer of an Inspector amongst other suspects for kidnapping, cultism, and armed robbery.