For innovation to be achieved in line with global economic change, there is a need to prioritize energy security.

The working industries require reliable and sustainable energy supply to meet the growing demands of the nation’s economy.

The Inspector General of Police believes the impact of climate change on the well-being of the citizens and the economy can’t be turned a blind eye to.

Kuru National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies’ annual security week The event is usually held during the participants’ session in Jos Plateau State.

The Inspector General of Police is the guest speaker and he touches on industrialization, energy security, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and the role of the Nigeria Police Force.

Research has shown that climate change is the biggest health threat facing humanity.

The impact is already causing a lot of harm to the health of citizens through air pollution, disease, and extreme weather.

The IGP is also emphatic about the importance of industrialization and its ability to create job opportunities and spark innovation.

And key to achieving industrialization is reliable and sustainable energy.

The authorities must address the issue of energy security with every proactive measure if the nation is to meet the standards of the global economy.

The presence and enforcement activities of police personnel play a crucial role in facilitating and regulating the processes associated with industrialization, energy security, and climate change efforts.

Mr. Egbetokun urges the 2023 NIPSS participants to contribute their parts as policymakers ti shaping the future of the nation.

The Nigeria Police, for their part, will continue to do their mandate of maintaining law and order, enforcing regulation ,and ensuring public safety.