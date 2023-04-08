The incessant farmers/herders crisis and other violent crimes in most communities in Northern Nigeria have been blamed on the negative impact of climate change.

Stakeholders including traditional rulers say unless a concerted efforts towards finding solution to the challenges of climate challenge, solution to banditry and other communal clashes may lingers for a very long time.

Speaking at the inauguration of a project tagged powering peace through climate action expected to take place in selected communities in Sokoto, the state police commissioner who was represented at the event emphasized the need for members of the communities in Sokoto to engaged in environmental friendly activities.

The powering peace through climate action is an initiative of the International Alert, a nongovernmental organizations that seek to mitigate the impact of climate change in conjunction with members of the affected communities, to improve agricultural yield through ‘Climate Smart Agricultural Practices’ with the goal of promoting peace and prosperity.