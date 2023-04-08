The family of a trader named “Ibuchim Ofezie,” who was killed by a stray bullet inside his shop in the Ahmadu Bello commercial area in Jos, the state capital, is on the verge of receiving justice.

Residents praised the Plateau State Police command’s quick response, which helped to prevent fellow traders and irate onlookers from resorting to jungle justice.

The death of a 17-year-old trader in Jos, Plateau State’s capital, by a stray police gunshot has outraged traders at the Ahmadu Bello commercial center.

Advertisement

The officers were on patrol and attempting to apprehend a commercial motorcycle rider who was unlawfully operating in the area, and they were shooting sporadically.

One of the stray bullets struck the dead inside his business, killing him instantly.

The scenario was on the verge of being violent as his coworkers responded violently, but for the quick involvement of the state’s Commissioner of Police, who helped calm the situation.

Five of the officers on duty at the scene of the event have been arrested, and an investigation is in progress.

The police command in the state assured that it will make sure justice is served to anyone found guilty.

Advertisement

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the incident said “To ensure that the erring patrol team does not evade justice, the CP has ordered their arrest. The five officers who made up the patrol team have been arrested and are currently being investigated at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Jos.”

They also make a commitment to making the public aware of all the developments in the matter until its conclusion.