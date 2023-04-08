The founder of foundation of truth assembly church , Reverend Yomi Kasali has cautioned pastors against making political prophesy.

He made the call when he spoke at a Good Friday service to celebrate the death of Jesus Christ.

Christians in Nigeria and across the world today marked Good Friday, the prelude to the Easter celebrations.

The day, which is part of the Holy Week, is observed by Christians across to mark the death of Jesus Christ.

In Nigeria, several churches hold services to observe the day which signifies the first of the last three days of Jesus’ time on earth.

For founder of Fountain of the truth assembly , it is time for some preachers to be careful on how they prophesy during political season.

He added that, aggrieved persons should approach the court rather than call for an interim national government.

For many Christians, this period emboldens them to believe that the current spate of uncertainty and insecurity in Nigeria will soon unfold a season of good over evil; hope over despair.