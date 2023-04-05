In the aftermath of the 2023 election, the House of Representatives is warning aggrieved persons or groups to desist from overheating the polity urging them to believe in the rule of law while awaiting the outcome of litigations.

The house also condemned calls for an interim national government tasking security agencies to quell every

form of agitation that may lead to a breakdown of Law and Order.

Outcome of the last presidential election in Nigeria is now a subject of litigation.

Despite having approached the courts, some individuals accused of making volatile comments that will ignite protests but still the Department of State Services lent credence to calls for the composition of an interim government in place of a duly elected Administration.

They alarm raised by the DSS jolt many Nigerians including legislators.

Akwa Ibom lawmaker rises on the matter of public importance to bring the matter before the parliament.

He worries that if the plots are allowed to see the light of the day it might result in Anarchy with impressed many

generations after will continue to pay for.

The Akwa Ibom lawmaker said an interim government is not something that should be supported taking into consideration that Nigeria’s democracy is a young one.

The motion was the subject of debate after legislators rose stiffly against any attempt to truncate the nation’s hard earned democracy.

Earlier, the house called on the federal government to improve on security standards at the nation’s airports particularly with the use of Technology.

The motion moved by Lagos lawmaker, Jimoh Olajide is in reaction to the viral video of a man who caused a stir on an Abuja-Lagos flight over the weekend.

The lawmakers condemned calls for an interim national

government and calls on security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and quell every form of agitation that could lead to breakdown of Law and Order in the country.