The House of Representatives has warned aggrieved persons or groups to desist from overheating the polity, urging them instead to believe in the rule of law while awaiting the outcome of litigations in the aftermath of the 2023 elections.

It condemns calls for an Interim national government and tasks security agencies to quell every form of agitation that may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

The outcome of the last Presidential election in Nigeria is now a subject of litigation.

Despite having approached the courts, some individuals are accused of making volatile comments that could ignite protests.

Worse still, the Department of State Services lent credence to calls for the composition of an interim government in place of a duly elected administration.

The alert raised by the DSS jolted many Nigerians including these legislators.

Akwa Ibom lawmaker, Unyime Idem, rises on a matter of public importance, to bring the matter before the parliament.

He worries that if the plots are allowed to see the light of the day, it might result in anarchy, with a price many generations after, will continue to pay for

For more than two hours, the motion was a subject of debate as the legislators rose stoutly against any attempt to truncate the nation’s hard earned democracy

Earlier, the House called on the federal government to improve on security standards at the nation’s airports, particularly with the use of technology.

The motion moved by Lagos lawmaker, Jimoh Olajide, is in reaction to the viral video of a man who caused a stir on an Abuja-Lagos Flight over the weekend