Lagos NURTW Elders warn Government on alleged plan to cause Chaos

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Council Group of Elders has petitioned the State Government, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone II and the Commissioner of Police, alleging that the union President, Tajudeen Baruwa, is trying to cause chaos in the state.

The letter, signed by its Chairman, Elder Samuel Jonah, Secretary, Comrade Stephen Falusi, and three others – Alhaji Alao Adewuyi, Alhaji Alamu Otegbeye and Comrade Bola Lemboye, was delivered to Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu on Monday.

The group accused Baruwa of running the union like his personal property without recourse to its constitution.

They wondered why Baruwa would challenge the authority of the state government by appointing another Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the union when the government had already appointed Park Management Committee for peace to reign in the state.

The group said in the Statementb that “We are aware that all motor parks in the state belong to the government and that NURTW did not have any private Motor Park of its own. Where will his own committee work without clashing with the government appointed Park Monitoring Committee?

“Your Excellency, it will be recalled that the Baruwa was nominated from Ogun State Council of our union three years ago and six months after he assumed office, he created chaos in the union in his home state leading to the government taking over the parks till today. He did not appoint another committee there, as of this time of writing this report.

“Similar situation occurred in Oyo State, he (Baruwa) did not appoint any caretaker committee to counter the government’s appointed Park Management Committee till date.

“In Ondo State where the government just took over the running of the motor parks, he did not appoint any committee there to run side by side with the government’s committee. The big question is, why Lagos State now?

“It is said to note that the President (Baruwa) inherited six functioning state councils of the union in the southwest otherwise known as Zone II, his home base but because of his selfish interest, four out of these six states were already taken over by their state governments including Lagos state.

“Your Excellency sir, their evil plan to breach the peace in Lagos state should not be allowed to materialise.”

The union leaders said Baruwa has been warned severally to run the union in line with the dictate of their constitution but has refused.