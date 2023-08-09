A group of experts have advised on the need to build a sustainable system to avoid the implication of policies changes especially in the public health sector.

They say it is important for policy makers to use data and other measurable factors in drawing up their policies, in order to avoid policy somersault.

Policy somersault has been one of the greatest hindrances to National growth and development in Nigeria.

The health sector has also been gravely affected by the absence of a defined system especially with a change of governments.

These panelists drawn from stakeholders in the government, private, CSOs and donor agencies discuss the impact of policy reversal in meeting universal health coverage and other important public health matters.

Advertisement

The body of Health Commissioners across the country is also working to ensure a viable health system across the country.

Advertisement