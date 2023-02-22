Experts in lands and urban development have urged the surveyors to build synergy among themselves in order to guard against quacks in the profession.

They stated this at the 2023, induction ceremony of new council members, urging them to be absolutely committed to the ethos of professionalism, nation building and economic development of Nigeria.

As the bedrock of any meaningful development, surveying is vast.

Governments, Educational Institutions and Practitioners are constantly advancing in the application of modern technology in service delivery.

In furtherance to global best practices this gathering is addressing the influx of quacks into the Profession.

Speakers at the event were of the opinion that professionally led delivery of projects and stronger enforcement will go a long way in weeding out bad eggs.

The organizers stress that Surveyors add enormous value to peaceful co-existence as well as promoting socio-economic growth and development of nations.

For instance, Surveyors are consulted in land disputes involving states, communities and individuals.

They are also involved in the determination and facilitation of lands for development and legitimization as well as professional costing of construction issues.

Osinbajo charges industry specialists as Special investigative panel holds stakeholder conference

Vice president Yemi Osinbanjo says oil theft in Nigeria is being carried out by clandestine syndicates and such organized crimes can not be executed without the complicity of the regulatory institutions.

He made this state at the stakeholder’s conference on oil and losses in Nigeria held in Abuja

In December 2022 the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), inaugurated an 11-man Special Investigative Panel to look into cases of oil theft and oil losses in the country.

The panel is chaired by the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major General, Barry Ndiomu, with David Attah as Secretary.

The special panel is to address the protracted cases of oil theft and the steady decline of revenue generation from petroleum products.

The Federal government had also awarded pipeline surveillance contracts to some private individuals.

This led to the discovery of an illegal connection used in the diversion of crude oil along the trans Escravos pipeline.

Less than 3 months after its inauguration the panel is hold its stakeholders conference with the theme

It is a follow up to months of visits to locations and facilities on and offshore across the Niger Delta like the float station in Burutu, Delta State where an illicit connection on an export line that feeds off on the trans Escravos line was discovered.

Several other connecting points for illegal refinery were also discovered.

The panel also visited water smith refinery in Owerri , Imo state which reveals the supply challenges the company face with massive drop in product volumes when pumps fail in export line.

This stakeholders conference with the theme protecting petroleum industry assets for improved economy will strengthen the relationship between the security agencies, NNPC , International oil companies and local communities.

PARENTS URGED TO ENCOURAGE USE OF INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE

Parents have been advised to encourage the use of their mother tongue when interacting with their children as this will aid it’s preservation.

This advise was given at a forum to celebrate international mother language day with the theme ONE LANGUAGE.

International Mother Language Day is a worldwide annual observance held on the 21st February to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism.

Mother Language Day is part of a broader initiative “to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by peoples of the world” as adopted by the UN General Assembly on 16 May 2007.

