The university of Benin teaching hospital has commenced subsidized surgeries for patients at fifty percent discount

The gesture is part of the events lined up to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the institution.

Weeks after the university of Benin teaching hospital, UBTH completed the free screening test for prostate , cervical and breast cancers, the health institution has begun subsidizing surgeries at 50% discount for patients whose health status required surgery.

Advertisement

Speaking at this event, the Chief medical director of UBTH, professor Darlington Obaseki said the hospital is using the 50th anniversary to give back to the society.

He commended the Edo state government and private individuals for their support so far in the ongoing surgeries subsidy.

The Edo state deputy governor, who represented the Governor, Godwin Obaseki say the state will continue to support institutions like UBTH to better the lives of residents in the state

Advertisement

Some of the beneficiaries spoke on the impact of the discounted fees.

The Subsidize surgeries which started on the 6th of February will end on the 28 of this month.

Advertisement