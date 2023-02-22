More than 100 clergy men have endorsed Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for president of Nigeria ahead Saturday’s election. They took the decision to support the APC presidential candidate and his running meet after their meeting in Port Harcourt.

Many Nigerians are anxious to know the next president of the country and in just a few days time the wait would be over.

The clergy men are convinced that Bola Tinubu is the only candidate who has the experience and capacity to transform the country.

For them, Nigeria needs a president who can break the religious and ethnic barriers that have stood in the way of national peace and development.

“We have no cause to doubt the capacity and abilities of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to deliver good governance to propel the nation into the status of development.

“With a proven track record of his transformational leadership, we have seen sustained in Lagos State, the commercial capital of Nigeria. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has routinely demonstrated competence and tenacity which has earned him a reputation as leader of leaders whose influence and confidence have been tested and trusted through the times”.

The pastors also passed a vote of confidence on the APC presidential candidate’s health and physical abilities to lead the country.

The clergymen added that “The choice of a running mate does not in any way pose a threat to the Christian Community hence let us disassociate from the cold-hearted proof of political transition which seek to orchestrate needless divisions based on religious ground. Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has not presented any conduct to suggest his non tolerance for religious tolerance of all Nigerians.

“As a matter of fact, he has through his personal life demonstrated an almost liberal nature and tolerance in giving support to his wife, Senator, Pastor Oluremi Tinubu, spiritual conviction to practice Christianity and serve as a minister of the governor of Christ.”

The group rejected insinuation of compromise in their choice of Bola Tinubu, they said Nigeria cannot afford to miss out on quality leadership for the next four years due to ethnic religious and political sentiments.