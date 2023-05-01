As Nigerians count down to may 29 inauguration, the Bishop of African Church of Nigeria, Ijesa Diocese, The Right Reverend Raphael Osonuga has assured that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidency will right the wrongs and bring about necessary change and development in Nigeria.

The Right Reverend Raphael Osunuga was delivering sermon at the rededication of a Church in Ilesa,

The service brought together members and non members of the church from across Ijesaland including politicians and traditional rulers.

In a sermon, Right Reverend Raphael Osonuga emphasised the need for Nigerians to approach May 29 with prayers.

He believes the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the capacity and experience to deliver on his campaign promises.

A member of the National Assembly, Lawrence Ayeni appealed to religious leaders to continue to preach peace to some politicians trying to cause disunity among Nigerians because of their selfish interest.

Other clergymen who spoke at the Programme want the church to plays it roles in ensuring a developed and peaceful society.

Some distinguished individuals including the Former Commissioner for works and transport in the State, Remi Omowaye were honoured with awards.

The Church established close to a hundred years ago by late Apostle Ojo Odesanmi had earlier been rededicated by the clergymen.