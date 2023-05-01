The nomination of Emmanuel Iwuayanwu as the new Ohaneze NDIGBO President General has received support from stakeholders in the South East.

His Inauguration took place at the old government lodge Enugu, witnessed by Governors the South East and Prominent Igbo leaders.

Ohaneze NDIGBO is the apex Igbo socio cultural group saddled with the task to see to the affairs of Ndigbo.

The demise of Professor George Obiozor, created a vacuum in the Ohaneze President stool.

Mr Iwuanyanwu an indigene of Imo state, was selected to fill in the vacuum created by the death of former PG, who is from his state.

At a meeting, Mr Iwuanyanwu was endorsed to complete the Imo state tenure.

In his acceptance speech, the new Ohaneze NDIGBO promised to ensure unity among people of the region.

Ohaneze NDIGBO members speak on their expectations from Iwuanyanwu leadership.

The new Ohaneze NDIGBO President General promised to put right committees to address issues in area of Health, Education, Industry, and on Electric power supply.

All these promises made by the Ohaneze are what the people will be looking out to it’s fulfillment in no distance time.