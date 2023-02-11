President Muhammadu Buhari says the late George Obiozor, president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo remains one of the greatest minds Nigeria has ever produced.

Speaking at the burial ceremony in honour of the Igbo leader in Owerri, President Buhari said Nigerians will greatly miss Professor Obiozor’s wealth of wisdom and pilots in the Affairs of the pan Igbo social cultural organization.

Eminent Nigerians across party lines gathered at Assumpta Cathedral Church in Owerri to pay their last respect to the president general, Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Professor George Obiozor who was laid to rest.

Professor Obiozor died on the 28th December 2022.

President Buhari who was represented by the minister of state, science and technology, Professor Obiozor is a great man and one of the finest gave his best in the service of Nigeria at different times.

He noted that the country’s diplomatic relations will be incomplete without the mention of Ambassador Obiozor.

Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma and others described Professor Obiozor as a great Igbo leader who came , saw and conquered.

He said “With the death of Obiozor, the entire South East has lost a consummate and compassionate leader, whose inclusive, insightful, decisive and innovative style was beginning to bear enormous fruits in our relationship with our neighbours and allies.

“We may have our differences. We may have disagreed in the past but the best thing that can be given to a man like George Obiozor is the last respect and honour.

“The Igbo race has lost a gem.

“Nigeria has lost a star and Imo has lost a man that can best be described as a global encyclopedia.

Professor George Obiozor was a former Nigerian Ambassador to Israel and United States of America. He emerged as 10th President general of Ohaneze Ndigbo on January 2021.

George Obiozor was 80 years old at the time of his death.