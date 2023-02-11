South African rapper Kernon Jarryd Forbes, but professionally known as ‘AKA’ has been reportedly shot dead in a drive-by shooting ahead of his 31st birthday party.

The sad incident is reported to have happened in front of Hugo nightclub located in Stamford Hill in Durban South Africa

AKA was due to perform a Durban Night club YUGO where he was expected to perform as part of his birthday celebrations.

Another person believed to be AKA’s bodyguard was also shot, wounded while another unidentified person who is believed to be a close friend of AKA was also killed.

AKA’s family also confirmed his death in a statement on Saturday morning.

Police authorities in Durban have also confirmed but yet to officially comment on the murders.

Unamed sources say AKA was standing outside the Wish restaurant when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Two unknown cars are believed to have opened fire just before 10pm.