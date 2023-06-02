Ohaneze Ndigbo says it watched with grave concern the zoning of principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives by the ruling All Progressives Congress for the 10 National Assembly Leadership positions.

This was contained in a statement by the National publicity Secretary of the Igbo Apex Social cultural group, Alex OGBONNA made available to Newsmen in Enugu.

The President General of the Igbo group Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu described it as highly unreflective, disgusting and provocative to the Igbo.

He however directed All Igbo Lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly to vote according to their discretion, irrespective of state, religion or ethnicity.