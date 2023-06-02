The United States says it will stop providing Russia certain notifications required under the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), including updates on its missile and launcher locations, as retaliation for Moscow’s “ongoing violations” of the accord.

The U.S State Department also said it would giving Russia telemetry information remotely gathered data about a missile’s flight – on launches of U.S. intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

A statement issued by the U.S State department said “Beginning June 1, 2023, the United States is withholding from Russia notifications required under the treaty, including updates on the status or location of treaty-accountable items such as missiles and launchers”.

The State Department said it continues to notify Russia of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and submarine ballistic missile (SLBM) launches in accordance with the 1988 Ballistic Missile Launch Notifications Agreement, and of strategic exercises in accordance with a separate 1989 accord.

Advertisement

A Biden administration official said the United States “will continue to adhere to the (treaty’s) central limits … and expect that Russia will continue to do so as well.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not formally withdrawn from the treaty, which limits deployed strategic nuclear arsenals.

Signed in 2010 and due to expire in 2026, the New START treaty caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the countries can deploy.

Under its terms, Moscow and Washington may deploy no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads and 700 land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them.