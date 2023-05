The National Association of Seadogs, Ash Montana Deck has organized a blood donation campaign at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

This is in order to promote health and wellness in the society.

The event was done to further create awareness for the people on the need to donate blood regularly and to improve the health and wellbeing of the people.

Organizers say regular donation of blood put smile on the faces of the people and safe lives of many individuals.