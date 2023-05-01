Edo State Government has said it will continue to partner relevant stakeholders in it bid to reducing the rate of mortality in childbirth in the State.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki made the commitment at a one day professional stakeholders meeting organised by Google and other health Partners in Benin City the Edo State Capital.

The Governor who was represented by the state commissioner for health, Obehi Akoria said the state is opened to partnering agencies working closely with the World health organization to accelerate progress in maternal and newborn health.

Advertisement

She notes that the state has since set modalities in place to control the rates of mortality in childbirth in the state.