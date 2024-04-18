Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife has commended the federal Government for suspending mining activities on its campus indefinitely.

The University is also calling on security agencies to ensure that the miners adhere strictly to the directive.

It’s less than 72 hours after the federal Government announced suspension of both legal and illegal mining activities on the OAU campus and its teaching Hospital.

TVC News’s findings on the campus shows that activities of the mining operators have degraded the Institution’s land at different points.

The miners have also created a path so as to have easy access to the mining sites.

But the University is happy with the steps taken by the federal Government describing it as timely.

Abiodun Olanrewaju alleged that part of the land is being encroached upon by the Ife Community.

He warns against acquiring land that will be contentious in future.