The Akwa Ibom command of the Nigeria security and civil Defence corps, has intercepted a boat conveying 28 drums loaded with premium motor spirit popularly known as petrol which was intended to be smuggled into Cameroon.

The interception and arrest took place on the night of Friday 13th April 2024 on Mbo river, close to international waters between Nigeria and Cameroon during NSCDC marine squad routine patrol.

while briefing newsmen at NSCDC exhibit yard in Uyo, commandant Eluwade Eluyemi re-emphasized the commitment of the corps to sustain the improvements in the ongoing war against oil theft and all forms of illegalities in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

He warned that Akwa Ibom state will continue to be a hot zone for illegal bunkering activities both on land and waterways.