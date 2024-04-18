Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello wanted for earlier resisting arrest over allegation of N84billion fraud.

The EFCC spokesperson confirmed this to TVC News on Thursday. The agency also posted it on its verified X-handle evening where the photograph of the former governor was displayed with the inscription ‘WANTED’.

“Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2 Billion. Anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the Commission or the nearest Police Station,” the agency wrote.

Earlier today, the EFCC had told the federal high court Abuja that the former governor is evading service of the charge and hence his absence from the court.

Counsel to the EFCC kemi Phinero told Justice Emeka Nwite that service of the charge on the former governor was frustrated on Wednesday at his residence

He alleged the the former governor is been protected by a person who enjoys immunity.

But Yahaya Bello through his counsel Abdulwahab Muhammad held that there an order of court restraining the EFCC from arresting or arraigning him.

He said the order made by the Kogi State high court restraining the EFCC has not been set aside although an appeal against the ruling has been filed.b

Mr Muhammad said the charge by the EFCC is unconstitutional and the court lacks the jurisdiction.

