Sporadic Gunshots were fired into the air as Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State left the residence of his predecessor, Yahaya Bello in Abuja following a bid by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the Former Governor.

After hours of being unable to secure their mission, the security operatives had reinforced with backup support from the police and Department of State Services (DSS).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives stormed Bello’s residence in Abuja to arrest him.

It was leant that the security operatives were planning to forcefully arrest him before the arrival of Kogi Governor Ododo at the Abuja residence.

But as he drove away, rumours began to circulate that Bello was in his car, prompting security personnel who had been waiting for hours to open fire.

At the time of reporting, the reason for the EFCC siege still remains unknown.

Meanwhile, The Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) permission to arrest the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, in preparation for his arraignment on Thursday, April 18.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the warrant on Wednesday afternoon at the instance of the EFCC.

A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi state, restrained EFCC from infringing on the fundamental human rights of former Governor Yahaya Bello.