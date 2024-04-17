The police in Ondo State have arrested a driver identified as Ariyo Ajiroba in Ondo city for registering All Progressives Congress members at his residence.

The arrest came three days to the conduct of the party’s primary election.

Police personnel from Yaba Divisional Headquarters led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police invaded the house and recovered some items from the scene.

Some of the items recovered from the scene are party registration Booklets, List of names of purported party members of ward 7 Ondo, 53 passport photographs of different individuals among others.

The two suspects arrested are assisting the Police with necessary information that will lead to the arrest of others involved in the registration.

The state Commissioner of police, Abayomi Oladipo urged all APC Governorship aspirants to caution their supporters whose acts can stir the hornet’s nest in the state.

The CP said the command has spread its tentacles to all nooks and crannies of the State to ensure safety of lives and property and peaceful conduct of the party primary slated for Saturday.